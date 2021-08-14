Midlands Top 10: D-lineman to keep an eye on this high school football season

Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod Lou Bezjak/The State

The top defensive players to pay attention to in Midlands high school football for the 2021 season, listed alphabetically:

Karrington Charles, Lugoff-Elgin: Had 19 tackles and team-high 4½ sacks last season for the Demons.

Jonathan Chavis, Camden: Senior had 36 tackles and four sacks last season for the Bulldogs.

Max Drag, Chapin: Transfer from Ben Lippen had 76 tackles and three sacks last year for the Falcons.

Antonio Gaines, Ridge View: 6-foot-4, 335-pound defensive lineman is a Charlotte commit and had 14 tackles and 3 three tackles for loss last season.

Xzavier McLeod, Camden: No. 1 prospect for Class of 2023, according to 247Sports, and has offers from South Carolina, Florida State and Georgia, among others. Had 48 tackles and four sacks as a sophomore last season.

Rondarius Porter, Gray Collegiate: A transfer from Heathwood Hall and led the Highlanders with 100 tackles and six sacks last season.

Finn Qualls, Irmo: Had 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks last year.

Ky Tayo, Spring Valley: Georgia Southern commit had 32 tackles and forced two fumbles last season

Micciah Settles, A.C. Flora: Transfer from Dreher had 21 tackles, 9½ for loss, and two sacks last season for Blue Devils.

Chris Whitt Batesburg-Leesville: Led Panthers with 26 tackles and four sacks last season.

Others to Watch

Cannon Dorsey, Hammond

Sterling Goodwin, Ridge View

Jaiquan Jackson. Richland Northeast

Shymeik Jones, Camden

Daniel Rowson, Lugoff-Elgin