Swansea football coach, former Gamecock speaks out on his dismissal

Swansea football coach Greg Wright spoke out Monday for the first time since his dismissal.
Wright talked with WIS TV’s Joe Gorchow about being removed as head coach. He previously had his duties as athletic director removed.
“It was crushing for me because ultimately I care about those kids,” Wright said. “I want the best for them and teach them how to do the right thing so good things will happen to them. Right now, it is putting them in a bind.
“I trust in my lawyer to do the right thing so just been taking it one day at a time and everything will work out how it is supposed to.”
The timing of Wright’s dismissal came less than a month from when football practice officially begins around the state July 27.
“A month before the season, I never thought this would happen,” Wright said. “But it is all about the kids and they need the right treatment.”
Parents, players and members of the Swansea community held a meeting Monday night in support of Wright, who they believe was unfairly dismissed. There are some signs around town “Do the Wright Thing” in support of the coach.
Lewis Cromer, Wright’s attorney, believes the coach was wrongfully terminated and is prepared to do what it takes restore his client’s name.
Cromer sent a letter to Lexington District 4 in hopes of the school might reconsider the decision or “rectify the great wrong.”
Cromer heard back from the district’s attorney Monday but wasn’t pleased with their response. He said the board is planning to call a meeting for Thursday and they would allow Wright to speak to the board in executive session, which would be closed to the public.
Cromer also said the district hoped he would hold off on the lawsuit but he might be unlikely to do that.
“I may file the lawsuit tomorrow. I’m not going to full around,” Cromer said. “We don’t want an executive session. We want to be open.
“Coach Wright doesn’t want to sue the district. He wants his name to be cleared and chance to coach his team. They can end it with a stroke of a pen and let him coach this year. Whether they renew him after the year or not, let him coach his team that he has built these last two seasons.”
Wright is 7-15 in two seasons as Tigers’ head coach. Swansea made the playoffs both years. Before coming to Swansea, he coached at Eau Claire and led the Shamrocks to three wins in 2015. EC was winless the previous three years.
Wright was a North-South selection at Cross High before walking on to South Carolina. He eventually earned a scholarship and played mainly on special teams and outside linebacker from 2005-07.
Comments