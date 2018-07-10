Fired Swansea High School football coach will make case for his job to school board

Swansea football coach Greg Wright will have a chance to state his case before the Lexington Four School Board in hopes of getting his job back.
According to Wright’s attorney, Lewis Cromer, a special Lexington Four board meeting has been scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the district headquarters. Wright will go before the board in executive session, meaning it will be closed to the public. Lawyers for both sides will be allowed to attend but won’t able to go into the closed session.
“We asked that it will be open but lawyers won’t be present in the room and he can freely go before the board,” Cromer said. “That is positive. That is what they set up.”
Cromer hopes that the school board will reinstate Wright’s job as coach and athletic director. If that doesn’t happen, they will go forth with a lawsuit.
“Objective and goal is coach Wright back to coach these players. Coach Wright isn’t a litigious person,” Cromer said. “He has been damaged by knee-jerk reaction that wasn’t true or not his fault. Time keeps marching on and forgotten people is players. There is a limited amount of time and it is tough on players. I would hope they would realize that.”
The first official practice around the state begins July 27.
Parents, players and members of the Swansea community held a meeting Monday night in support of Wright, who they believe was unfairly dismissed. There are some signs around town “Do the Right Thing” in support of the coach.
On Monday, Wright spoke out for the first time since his dismissal with WIS TV’s Joe Gorchow.
“It was crushing for me because ultimately I care about those kids,” Wright said. “I want the best for them and teach them how to do the right thing so good things will happen to them. Right now, it is putting them in a bind.
“I trust in my lawyer to do the right thing so just been taking it one day at a time and everything will work out how it is supposed to.”
Wright is 7-15 in two seasons as Tigers’ head coach. Swanse amade the playoffs both years. Before coming to Swansea, he coached at Eau Claire and led the Shamrocks to three wins in 2015. EC was winless the previous three years.
Wright was a North-South selection at Cross High before walking on to South Carolina. He eventually earned a scholarship and played mainly on special teams and outside linebacker from 2005-07.
