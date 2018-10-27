His wife was in labor. Here’s what an SC high school football coach did at game time

A Charleston high school football coach helped with labor other than the work on the field on Thursday night.

According to WCIV’s Scott Eisberg, Academic Magnet High School coach Steve Kamp found a way to coach his team and be by his wife while she had the couple’s baby.

While his wife started labor, Kamp coached his team via FaceTime in their match against Georgetown High School.

“My boys are playing hard and staying in the fight hopefully,” Kamp told WCIV over the phone that his team was holding on the sidelines.

FLASH SALE: Only $0.99 per month Save on your first 3 months of digital access. Hurry! This offer won't last long. SAVE NOW

This is freaking FANTASTIC. Academic Magnet head coach Steve Kamp was not at tonight's game. His wife is in labor. It didn't keep him from helping coach his team... Via Facetime. I had to catch up with him on the sideline. Outstanding. pic.twitter.com/Rd1cUGxaSb — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) October 26, 2018

Kamp’s Raptors couldn’t birth a win, losing 33 to 10, but his wife gave the couple a victory.

“Welcome Brynn Harper Kamp to the world,” the coach later said over social media.

“Thank you for the love. I love my boys,” Kamp said.