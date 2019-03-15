Gamecocks among final six for local four-star defensive lineman

Alex Huntley has narrowed down his college choices and South Carolina is one of them.
The Gamecocks are in the Hammond junior defensive lineman’s final six schools he announced Friday evening. Others include Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas and Stanford. He has made unofficials visits to South Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas.
South Carolina was the first to offer Huntley in May of 2017. Since then, Huntley’s stock has taken off and he has picked up several Power 5 offers.
Huntley visited South Carolina last month for the junior day and got a look at the Gamecocks’ new football operations building.
“What really stood out to me was how crazy that weight room was. It was a really nice weight room,” Huntley told Phil Kornblut last month. “That’s my home away from home. If I’m not at home, I’m at school or the weight room.”
Huntley said in November he doesn’t have a time frame for making his college choice. He said he might do it sometime during his senior year when Hammond seniors give their senior speech.
Huntley is among the top recruits in the country. 247Sports composite ranks him No. 169 and ESPN No. 175. This week, Huntley received an invited to the Adidas All-American Bowl (formerly U.S. Army All-American Bowl). He hasn’t decided if he will play in the game yet.
Huntley has been a part of two straight Skyhawks state championship teams. This year, he had 48 tackles, 16 for loss and seven sacks.
