Week 0 football observations, game balls and quick look at next week’s top matchups

‘I wanted to finish it’: Dutch Fork’s Tom Knotts recaps weather-canceled game Dutch Fork High School football coach discusses the outcome (a tie) of the much anticipated game against Mallard Creek. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dutch Fork High School football coach discusses the outcome (a tie) of the much anticipated game against Mallard Creek.

High school football got under way this past weekend, extending into Monday because of the weather. Here are some observations and top efforts from the first action of the season:

Weather impacts games

It wouldn’t be the first week of high school football in South Carolina if there weren’t any issues with the weather.

Rain and lightning caused havoc through much of the state as several games were delayed or had to finish Saturday. Two games in the Midlands, Lewisville at Eau Claire and Ridge View at Blythewood, will be played Monday.

Takeaways from Dutch Fork, Hammond TV appearances

Dutch Fork and Hammond got to showcase their programs on ESPN2 this weekend and their performances had mixed results.







Dutch Fork and Mallard Creek didn’t finish their game, but it was definitely something to remember.

Both showed why they are the top teams in their classes in the 27-27 tie that was called late in the fourth quarter because of the weather.

Dutch Fork’s offense showed its big-play capability that helped it average 60 points a game last year. The Silver Foxes’ reverse flea-flicker made SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays and quarterback Ty Olecnhuk began his senior year with four TD passes.

Elijah Spencer was on the receiving end of the 48-yard flea-flicker pass and finished with more than 100 yards receiving as he looks to be a factor as the team’s No. 2 receiver.

Tennessee commit Jalin Hyatt caught just four passes but three went for touchdowns, including a one-handed grab. Jon Hall should be a big component in the passing game coming out of the backfield.

Mallard Creek was equally impressive. They have the size and look of a college team and their backfield is loaded with size, including Auburn commit Trenton Simpson who didn’t play on defense and instead had an 82-yard TD run.

Hammond didn’t have the showing it wanted in losing 36-0 to Southern Columbia on Sunday. It was the first time the Skyhawks have been shut out since 2013. But win or lose, Hammond coach Erik Kimrey knew Sunday’s loss was about showcasing his program and also using it as a teaching tool for the rest of the season.

Southern Columbia was about as sound fundamentally as you will see. It is easy to see why the Tigers have won 72 straight regular-season games. Their running was powerful, led by Michigan commit Gaige Garcia and their defense made the Skyhawks a one-dimensional team.

Rough night for new coaches

A.C. Flora’s Dustin Curtis picked up a win in his debut with the Falcons — a 37-21 win over Beaufort. Other new Midlands coaches weren’t as lucky.

Matt Quinn, Curtis’ replacement at Westwood, lost his opener 12-8 to Lugoff-Elgin. Swansea’s Brent Wilder and Irmo’s Aaron Brand also lost their first games with their new teams. Richland Northeast’s William Richardson will make his debut this week against River Bluff.

Gilbert, Gray Collegiate put on offensive show

It took two days to finish and didn’t have much drop-off as the game started Friday and ended Saturday.

Gilber and Gray Collegiate combined for 109 points and 1,207 yards of offense in the Indians’ 62-47 win.

Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart told reporters after the game that it was one of the craziest games he has ever witnessed. It was very similar to the game when he was at Swansea in 2015 and the Tigers lost to Chapin 63-60. That game also took two days to finish because of the weather.

It was no secret coming into the season that both teams were going to have top-flight offenses but will have to get better defensively for deep runs in the postseason.

Staley’s return makes big impact for Airport

Bruce Staley made a big splash in his return to the Airport backfield.

The senior rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns in his first game since 2017. Staley missed last season with an ACL injury.

Staley, receiver Nanders Lawrence and quarterback Marco Gilmore give the Eagles the potential to have one of the most dynamic offenses in the Midlands.

Game Balls

Lugoff-Elgin defense: After giving up almost 40 points a game last season, the Demons held Westwood without an offensive touchdown in the 12-8 win. The victory snapped L-E’s 11-game losing streak.

Saluda: The Tigers went on road and got a 22-21 win in the final play against Class 3A Strom Thurmond. After scoring on the game’s final play to cut it to 21-20, Saluda converted a two-point-conversion.

Jy Tolen, QB, Gilbert: The senior quarterback threw for 358 yards, rushed for 20 and had five total TDs in the win over Gray Collegiate.

Willis Lane, RB, Camden: He rushed for 221 yards and five touchdowns in the win over North Central.

Rondarius Porter, DE, Heathwood Hall: The junior had 15 tackles including six sacks in a 26-20 loss to Robert E. Lee.

5 Games to Watch in Week 1

Abbeville at Newberry: Four-time defending state champ Abbeville comes to the Midlands for a matchup with the Bulldogs. Gamecock fans can make the drive to Newberry and check out USC commit and Abbeville lineman Trai Jones.

Airport at Brookland-Cayce: It’s the first of two meetings this season between two teams that should contend for the Region 4-4A title.

Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert: B-L was impressive in its opening win over Ridge-Spring Monetta. The Panthers will have to try and stop a potent Gilbert offense.

Lugoff-Elgin at Camden: The Kershaw County rivalry game takes place with both teams coming off season-opening wins.

Wayne Hills (NJ) at Ridge View: The Blazers will have a short week to prepare for the defending state champions out of New Jersey. Wayne Hills is the alma mater of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who is expected to be in attendance Friday night along with former Ridge View offensive lineman and current Panthers offensive lineman Dennis Daley.

Schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Week 0

Monday

Lewisville at Eau Claire (at Keenan), 6 p.m.

Ridge View at Blythewood

Week 1

Thursday

Columbia vs. North Central (at Keenan)

Friday

Abbeville at Newberry

Andrew Jackson at WW King

Airport at Brookland-Cayce

Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert

Ben Lippen at Hammond

Blythewood at Westwood

CA Johnson at Lewisville

Calhoun County at Pelion

Carolina Forest at Lower Richland

Cathedral Academy at Richard Winn

Dreher at Lexington

Dutch Fork at Spring Valley

Gray Collegiate at Swansea

Hunter Kinard Tyler at Eau Claire (at Keenan)

Keenan at Irmo

Lancaster at Fairfield Central

Lugoff-Elgin at Camden

Mid-Carolina at Chapin

Newberry Academy at Palmetto Academy

Northside Christian at Laurens Academy

Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman

Richland Northeast at River Bluff

Ridge-Spring Monetta at Saluda

Union at AC Flora at Memorial Stadium

Wayne Hills (NJ) at Ridge View

White Knoll at Colleton County

Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall