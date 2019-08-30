High School Football
High school football: Friday night’s Midlands scores and updates from Week 1 games
Midlands football Scores, Schedule
Thursday
North Central 37, Columbia 20
Friday
Abbeville at Newberry
Andrew Jackson at WW King
Airport at Brookland-Cayce
Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert
Ben Lippen at Hammond
Blythewood at Westwood
CA Johnson at Lewisville
Calhoun County at Pelion
Carolina Forest at Lower Richland
Cathedral Academy at Richard Winn
Dreher at Lexington
Dutch Fork at Spring Valley
Gray Collegiate at Swansea
Hunter Kinard Tyler at Eau Claire at Keenan HS
Keenan at Irmo
Lancaster at Fairfield Central
Lugoff-Elgin at Camden
Mid-Carolina at Chapin
Newberry Academy at Palmetto Academy
Northside Christian at Laurens Academy
Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman
Richland Northeast at River Bluff
Ridge-Spring Monetta at Saluda
Union at AC Flora at Memorial Stadium
Wayne Hills (NJ) at Ridge View
White Knoll at Colleton County
Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall
