High school football: Friday night’s Midlands scores and updates from Week 1 games

Midlands football players share their go-to pregame rituals

Midlands football Scores, Schedule

Thursday

North Central 37, Columbia 20

Friday

Abbeville at Newberry

Andrew Jackson at WW King

Airport at Brookland-Cayce

Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert

Ben Lippen at Hammond

Blythewood at Westwood

CA Johnson at Lewisville

Calhoun County at Pelion

Carolina Forest at Lower Richland

Cathedral Academy at Richard Winn

Dreher at Lexington

Dutch Fork at Spring Valley

Gray Collegiate at Swansea

Hunter Kinard Tyler at Eau Claire at Keenan HS

Keenan at Irmo

Lancaster at Fairfield Central

Lugoff-Elgin at Camden

Mid-Carolina at Chapin

Newberry Academy at Palmetto Academy

Northside Christian at Laurens Academy

Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman

Richland Northeast at River Bluff

Ridge-Spring Monetta at Saluda

Union at AC Flora at Memorial Stadium

Wayne Hills (NJ) at Ridge View

White Knoll at Colleton County

Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall

