Week 1 football observations, game balls and quick look at next week’s top matchups

Here are five things that stood out from Week 1 in Midlands high school football:

Emotional win for Heathwood Hall

It was a difficult week for the Heathwood Hall community with the passing of two-sport athlete Jake Clarkson.

Clarkson died in an ATV accident on Aug. 23 and left the Highlander community devastated. The Heathwood Hall football team dedicated Friday’s game to Clarkson and delivered with a 10-7 win over Wilson Hall.

Heathwood fans and coaches, along with Wilson Hall fans, wore camouflage in memory of Clarkson, who was a big fisherman and hunter as well as a member of the school’s soccer and wrestling teams.

Both teams sported Clarkson decals on their helmets. At halftime, Heathwood and Wilson Hall fans gathered at midfield for a balloon release in Clarkson’s honor.

In a true display of Sportsmanship Wilson Hall fans joined our Highlander fans at halftime to send balloons to heaven in remembrance of Jake Clarkson. RIP Jake, you will live in our hearts forever. pic.twitter.com/Ii0Pe3coJz — Jeff Whalen (@JeffWhalenBB) August 31, 2019

Camden’s Lane one to watch

In the first two weeks, Camden’s Willis Lane has emerged as one of the top running backs in the Midlands.

After 271 yards and five touchdowns in the opener, Lane had 170 in Friday’s win over Lugoff-Elgin. The junior didn’t have a TD but his two long runs led Camden touchdowns, including the one late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Area quarterback class is loaded

The Midlands area is loaded with top-flight senior quarterbacks and it has shown in the first two weeks.

Gray Collegiate’s Hunter Helms has started the year with back-to-back 400-yard passing games, and the Holy Cross commit threw for school-record six touchdowns Friday against Swansea.

Gilbert’s Jy Tolen has two straight 300-yard passing games and has nine total TDs in two games.

Helms and Tolen are just two of the seniors in this class, which also includes White Knoll’s Aveon Smith, Dutch Fork’s Ty Olenchuk, Hammond’s Jackson Muschamp, Westwood’s Ahmon Green, Chapin’s Roger Pedroni and Saluda’s Noah Bell. Smith and Green are Division I commits and the others all are getting college interest.

Lexington defense dominant so far

Lexington entered the season with question marks on the offensive side of the ball, but the defense has carried the Wildcats to a 2-0 start.

Lexington has given up a total of six points in wins over Irmo and Dreher and is allowing just 2.8 yards a play. The Wildcats will get a big test Friday from Gilbert, which is averaging 57.5 points in its first two games.

Bounce-back time

After disappointing showings in their openers, Westwood, Ridge View and Hammond all redeemed themselves this week.

Westwood, which lost to Lugoff-Elgin last week, knocked off rival Blythewood 14-7 for the second straight season. It was the first win for new coach Matt Quinn.

Ridge View was shut out by Blythewood on Monday but answered with a 12-0 win over New Jersey powerhouse Wayne Hills. The Blazers’ defense has the potential to be one of the Midlands’ best.

On Sunday, Hammond was shut out on national TV against Southern Columbia (Pa.), 36-0. The Skyhawks responded by defeating Ben Lippen 42-7. Quarterback Jackson Muschamp regrouped after throwing five interceptions against Southern Columbia by passing for 297 yards and three scores.

Game Balls

Dutch Fork defense: Held new-look Spring Valley offense to just 67 total yards.

Gray Collegiate special teams: KZ Adams returned two kickoffs for scores and Omarion Dollison had a punt return for a TD in win over Swansea. The three special teams TDs is a single-game school record.

Matt Pack, RB, AC Flora: Running back rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns and also threw a TD pass.

Roger Pedroni, QB Chapin: Was 23-of-30 for 271 yards in the air and also ran for 82 yards with four total TDs in win over Mid-Carolina.

Aveon Smith, QB, White Knoll: Miami of Ohio commit had 321 yards of offense and five TDs in win over Colleton County.

5 Games to Watch Next Week

Camden at Hartsville: After sweeping county foes, North Central and Lugoff-Elgin, Camden gets big test in Hartsville.

Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall: Cardinal Newman looks to start season 3-0.

Dutch Fork at Irmo: Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts faces old assistant in Irmo first-year coach Aaron Brand.

Hammond at Charlotte Country Day: Teams played a nail-biter won by Hammond, 15-12, last year. Charlotte Country Day off to 2-0 start.

Lexington at Gilbert: Both teams come in at 2-0. Just the second matchup between two schools.

How Midlands Top 10 fared

1. Dutch Fork (1-0-1)

Def. Spring Valley, 46-0. Up Next: at Irmo

2. River Bluff (2-0)

Def. Richland Northeast, 55-6. Up Next: vs. Pelion

3. Blythewood (1-1)

Lost to Westwood, 14-7. Up next: vs. Fairfield Central

4. Gilbert (2-0)

Def. Batesburg-Leesville, 52-35. Up next: vs. Lexington

5. Camden (2-0)

Def. Lugoff-Elgin, 33-20. Up next: at Hartsville

6. Hammond (1-1)

Def. Ben Lippen, 42-7. Up next: at Charlotte Country Day

7. Airport (1-1)

Lost to Brookland-Cayce, 35-32. Up next: vs. Swansea

8. Chapin (1-0)

Def. Mid-Carolina, 35-20. Up next: vs. Lugoff-Elgin

9. Spring Valley (0-1)

Lost to Dutch Fork, 46-0. Up next: at Brookland-Cayce

10. AC Flora (2-0)

Def. Union, 40-21. Up next: at Columbia

Next week’s schedule

Friday

AC Flora at Columbia (Bolden or Keenan Stadium)

CA Johnson at Fox Creek

Camden at Hartsville

Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall

Cathedral Academy at Newberry Academy

Crestwood at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)

Dutch Fork at Irmo

Eau Claire at Wagener-Salley

Fairfield Central at Blythewood

Gray Collegiate at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Hammond at Charlotte Country Day

Keenan at White Knoll

Lexington at Gilbert

Lower Richland at Westwood

Lugoff-Elgin at Chapin

Newberry at Batesburg-Leesville

North Central at McBee

Pelion at River Bluff

Richard Winn at Northside Christian

Saluda at Mid-Carolina

Spring Valley at Brookland-Cayce

Swansea at Airport

WW King at St. John’s