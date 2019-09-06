High School Football

High school football: Friday night Midlands scores and live updates from Week 2 games

Friday

AC Flora at Columbia (Keenan Stadium)

CA Johnson at Fox Creek

Camden at Hartsville

Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall

Cathedral Academy at Newberry Academy

Crestwood at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)

Dutch Fork at Irmo

Eau Claire at Wagener-Salley

Fairfield Central at Blythewood

Gray Collegiate at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Hammond at Charlotte Country Day

Keenan at White Knoll

Lexington at Gilbert

Lower Richland at Westwood

Lugoff-Elgin at Chapin

Newberry at Batesburg-Leesville

North Central at McBee

Pelion at River Bluff

Richard Winn at Northside Christian

Saluda at Mid-Carolina

Spring Valley at Brookland-Cayce

Swansea at Airport

WW King at St. John’s


