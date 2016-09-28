We’ve got the list of 2016 Crafty Feast vendors – plus 11 you won’t want to miss

One of Columbia’s most popular and largest juried indie craft fair is set for Saturday, Dec. 11.
And, Go Columbia has the scoop on the nearly 100 artists who will be at the event, set for the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
“Since we founded Crafty Feast in 2009, we have been blown away by the growth of this event, from a few hundred guests at the outset to a few thousand in recent years,” said event manager Rachel Carter. “The love and support we’ve received from the creative community – both locally and nationally – has been so inspiring.”
This year 77 of the 96 artisans are from outside Columbia, and 35 from beyond South Carolina. There will be artists from Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina.
The artists were chosen from more than 300 applications.
“We’re so grateful for this opportunity to shine a light on the independent, creative small business people who are operating at the forefront of the ‘maker’ industry in the Midlands and across the Southeast,” Carter said. “It’s a real treat to be able to meet these artisans in person, chat with them about their artistic process and buy directly from them, especially during the holidays.”
Here are 10 artists who caught our eye.
Tierra Sol Studio
Artist: Seana Monly Rodriguez of Durham, North Carolina
Worth noting: Rodriguez began making terrariums as an escape from the stress of graduate school; the studio was founded in 2014
Quotable: “I hand-make everything for Tierra Sol Studio with my husband, Yair (who often makes much more beautiful terrariums than I do), and my 17-year-old sister who inspires me to create fun and new ideas, and helps me with local markets.”
Titanic Alley
Artist: Rusty Sox of Columbia
Worth noting: Named for an early 20th-century community in Columbia, now it is the inspiration for a new line of handmade bow ties.
Quotable: “For most of my life, I’ve been a devotee of secondhand and thrift store shopping. Even before recycling and ‘green’ practices were trendy, I liked the idea of taking someone’s unwanted thing and finding a new useful purpose for it. … In my small way, I’m repurposing what might otherwise go to waste. What it means for you, dear Titanic Alley wearer, is that you are guaranteed a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted bow tie that is yours alone. No one else will have one exactly like it.”
Knotty Cards
Artist: Casey Sweeney of Charleston
Worth noting: First conceived in an aisle of a craft store by the encouragement of her husband (then boyfriend); founded in 2015 with sarcastic attitude and true life experiences; seen on Buzzfeed, Huffington Post Parents, Huffington Post Canada, Huffington Post, Time.com, and ABCNews.com
Quotable: “Why Knotty Cards? We live in Charleston, South Carolina, where everything is centered around the ocean and coastal living. We thought it would be fun to incorporate the nautical background of our life with the ‘punny-ness’ of the cards.”
January Jewelry
Artist: Melissa Giglio of Irmo
Worth noting: Used to teach at a small K-8 charter school before relocating to Columbia for her husband’s job and starting January Jewelry.
Quotable: “My inspiration comes from my childhood growing up in the mountains and outdoors … where I learned that I love nature and the beauty it possesses.”
Holly Oddly
Artist: Holly L’Oiseau of Savannah, Georgia
Worth noting: L’Oiseau’s work centers on the weirdo, the underdog, and the fall-on-your face mistake-maker who still gets up and tries again; designs are bold and minimalist, and they are filled with fun handlettering and in-your-face phrases.
Quotable: “I’m a doodler/dreamer originally from the hills of East Tennessee. I now live in the hauntingly beautiful city of Savannah, Georgia, where I still prefer long walks in Bonaventure Cemetery to long walks on the beach.”
Two Brothers Jerky
Artist: Eddie Wales of Columbia
Worth noting: The two brothers, who were separated at birth and given up for adoption, reunited and discovered two shared interests – an entrepreneurial spirit and the love of tasty beef jerky. Using an old family recipe, Two Brothers Jerky was born; three flavors are Bull City Original, Famously Hot and Sweet Ninja Teriyaki.
Quotable: “Two Brothers Jerky features North Carolina grass-fed, grass-finished beef, and is handcrafted is small batches. Our jerky is carefully made to ensure the flavors of the family recipe remain true. We do not use nitrates, and our jerky contains only nature’s preservatives.”
The Button Florist
Artist: Celia Barbieri of Asheville, North Carolina
Worth noting: Creates ceramic flower button bouquets; one part hippie, one part mad scientist, one part world traveler.
Quotable: “I create a unique alternative to traditional flowers, using a mixture of up-cycled and vintage buttons, handmade ceramic buttons, and recycled sweater felt.”
The Artwork of Kevin Stinehart
Artist: Kevin Stinehart of Easley
Worth noting: Mixed-media and woodworking artist; creates art from salvaged wood, paper, found objects, and discarded books that he acquires from all over the South; founded in 2011.
Quotable: “I have found that in life some of the most striking beauty is found in the discarded and broken things. I strive to mirror that same hope in the art that I create.”
Lamped Lighting
Artist: George Stankus of West Columbia
Worth noting: Stankus was always tinkering and making things as a curious kid growing up in Miami. With the help of his Pop, he learned basic wiring and circuit design. When he retired, Stankus looked for a hobby and found inspiration in an unlikely place – recycling tubs. Stankus would sift through these blue plastic treasure chests, finding disparate items and envisioning them as whimsical sculptures.
Quotable: “As an artist, my objective is to make our world a little bit brighter. I create my art from salvaged wood, paper, found objects, and discarded books that I acquire all over.”
Once Again Sam
Artist: Sarah Mandell of Greenville
Worth noting: This indie craft business started out as a hobby in 2009 and turned into Mandell’s dream job; Mandell enjoys needle felting curious things out of wool and is always finding leather scraps for making jewelry, giving the luxurious material new life in a whole new way.
Quotable: “When I’m not making leather jewelry or needle felting curious things, I’m still creating, but with words writing fiction. I’ve had one novel published so far, and the next is due out in a few months. It’s fair to say I live to create!”
Peppered Paper
Artist: Lesley Eaton of Greenville
Worth noting: Painted paper collage artist; loves color, sharp scissors, messy hands, and two little boys; finds beauty in the spills and splatters along the way; unique artwork because it is all cut paper.
Quotable: “Every whisker, guitar string, and flower petal is individually cut out of my painted paper and delicately glued, creating my very simple and engaging works of art.”
If you go
Crafty Feast
WHEN: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
WHERE: Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St.
COST: $3; free for children 10 and under
Vendors selected for 2016 Crafty Feast
Adams Apple Eatables, LLC: Adams Apple Butter, original recipe created by Theresa Adams; also Adams Apple Pie Jam
Backyard Safari Company: seasonings and grilling rubs small batch blended, all natural and gluten free; egg carton gardening kits for growing plants in small spaces
Ben Grant Woodwork: vessels, salad bowls, cutting boards, and kitchen utensils.
Birdies by Shayna: jewelry & gifts including key-fobs, jewelry, baubles, barrettes, holiday & greeting cards, magnets, ornaments and curiosities
Bone and Ink: pen and ink drawings of modern elements, found objects, & skulls with a vintage feel.
Bonesart: sculptor with horror based pieces that hang on the wall, magnets and small bronze sculptures.
BrennaDee Ceramics: crystalline glazed porcelain ware.
BrioTrio: modern animal softies and dolls, quilts, teepee pillows, and custom tooth fairy pillows.
Brixtix Bakery for Dogs: pop culture inspired cookies for dogs, as well as trainer treats for dogs and cats, using healthy minimal ingredients; collars for cats and dogs using jacquard ribbon and nylons.
Bumblefly~N~Butterbees: Eco-friendly items like wooden toys and teethers; Reusable sandwich bags; snack bags, UNPapertowels, coin purses, Lip Balms and Perfumes.
ByFarr Design: custom stationery and gift tags, wooden type greeting cards, S.C. stationery set.
Cait Maloney Creative: illustrator and designer
CandleBravo; Handmade candles
Carolina Soap Works: handmade goat's milk soap, goat's milk lotion, all-natural deodorant, body scrubs, bath bombs and soy candles.
Causey Foods, Inc.: BBQ sauces, dry rubs & spices.
ceramic scg: functional pottery designed and made by artist, Susan Gregory in porcelain and black stoneware.
Change For The Best: Coins of the world folded, turned inside out into rings.
CHI design: useable, wearable art.
Clay Burnette: Longleaf Pine Needle Baskets, Handwoven Scarves
Columbi-Yeah: designs that promote positivity in Columbia on t-shirts and koozies
Day of Days Productions: collectibles with sand from all five Normandy, France D-Day landing beaches and from all the United States Army European Theater of Operations landing beaches.
Dylancommadash: stencil-based graffiti art with hand-made stencils and spray paint.
Elizabeth b. Ceramics: carved and pierced fruit bowls and baskets, mugs, tumblers, plates, and jewelry trays.
Emergolde: soft toys, play crowns, and baby products.
Fair Isle: repurposed wool to make soft slippers for women and children and small woodland toy animals; repurposed cashmere to make mittens, fingerless gloves, socks, sleep masks, and winter hoods for children and adults.
Fanny Beads: beads are all shapes, sizes and colors made into jewelry which is colorful and fun.
Field Botanicals: vegan botanical beauty products derived from sustainably harvested plants and handcrafted in small batches; include botanical scents, body and facial oils, scrubs, balms and other green beauty products.
Five Peaks Studio: ceramic artwork, designed and hand crafted by Russian artist Olga Yukhno.
Glak Love: holiday ornaments from film negatives, featuring a whimsical scene encased in glass, with a bit of glitter snow to shake around.
Golden and Grey: each piece is transformed from a ball of porcelain clay into a hand illustrated piece of functional Art through an eight step process.
Green Stripe Designs: faux taxidermy animal heads, including narwhals, octopuses, triceratops, and many more.
Happy Arsenal Jewelry: etched copper and brass bracelets, earrings and pendants; pendants from driftwood and modern hardwoods that utilize brass and copper elements.
Hippy Do Da Creations LLC: crystals, gemstones, semi-precious stones, metal, shells and vintage findings in a variety of wearable styles, as well as hand stamped metal cuff bracelets, stamped dog collar ID tags and stamped 'funny-punny' vintage flatware.
Holly Oddly: peculiar paper and weird wares.
Homegrown Studio: individually block printed by hand using rubber blocks that are hand carved them printed onto paper or fabric and sewn into whimsical plush creations.
Humble Roots: pimento cheeses (original, spicy jalapeno and a smoked gouda goat).
Ingelnook Soap & Co. Bath and beauty products using raw resources from local farmers and vendors.
Izzabee's Confectioneries: sweets that are whimsical and delicious using fresh, local and loved ingredients.
J Stott Pottery: soda fired work pieces that are functional and decorative in both stoneware and porcelain.
J. Vaz Pottery: whimsical hand built and wheel thrown functional and decorative pottery. Decoration includes underglaze drawings, hand painted glazes and sgraffito.
January Jewelry: sophisticated indie jewelry that embodies feminine and modern simplicity using handcrafted metalsmithing techniques.
Jellykoe: original artwork, handmade plush toys.
Jenny Mae Creations: toys and plush dolls
Jessica C. White: letterpress printed illustrations and books.
Knotty Cards: unique greeting cards.
Kyle Smith Pottery: wide variety of unique, functional pottery that is made with a blend of porcelain and stoneware clay
Lamped Lighting: organically Southern, using repurposed items combined to form functional lamps featuring ironic wordplay, or unique perspectives on played-out designs.
Leandra Hill Metal Works: sterling silver, 14k yellow gold, natural gemstones and diamonds.
Lindsay Louise Pottery: plates, tumblers, ornaments and jewelry.
Mac’s Pottery: From Sgraffito, decals, carbon tapping celadons and shinos, tableware for everyday use.
Mani Designs: ost wax cast sterling silver and gold originals of flowers and branches.
Maria Andrade Troya Pottery: functional, wheel-thrown pottery
Melissa Weiss Pottery: functional one of a kind pottery
Melody Joy Designs: Italian Leather Wrap Cuffs, Wire wrapped Mama Bird's Nest Jewelry (top seller), Chunky Cowl Knits held together with XL upcycled tree buttons from fallen limbs.
Mike Merritt Artworks: fully functional handcrafted birdhouses by weaving re-purposed barn tin and shaping western red cedar into eclectic, modern shapes.
Mini + Meep: onesies made from 100 percent domestically grown and sewn organic cotton and printed with eco-friendly inks.
Nana by Sally: one-of-a-kind handbags and accessories
Nina K designs: unique collection of porcelain sculptures and jewelry.
No One Alike: handmade timeless artwork with wood, silk, leather and metal.
Oak Leaf Pottery: wheel-thrown and handbuilt Rusticware pottery.
Omnia Studios: metalsmith crafting unique and intricate wearable sculpture.
Once Again Sam: handmade jewelry created from wood and leather and quirky needle felted fiber art ranging from realistic looking plants, to ridiculous monsters, and wool landscape paintings.
One Screw Loose: creative blends of all-natural goodness for foodies, chiliheads, craft beer lovers, family chefs and grandmas.
Oriskany Glass Studio: 3D beveled and stained glass orbs, air plant planter, ornaments and architectural pieces.
Owlette: apparel
Peppered Paper: artwork made from cut paper.
pH reclaimed: wooden home décor items items from coffee tables to kitchen utensils.
Phoenix Fire Studios: sandblasted glasses and mugs.
Platypusfile: items range from original gouache paintings to hand printed zipper pouches.
R&B Printery: eco-friendly letterpress greeting cards and stationery
Red Rocket Farm: 3D paintings of original designs pieced together to resemble dioramas.
Seams Legit Crafts: stuffed plushies ranging from simple fruit to rainbow dinosaurs to not-so-scary monsters.
Sebastian Harper: Handmade clothing and accessories.
Seed & Sky: original paintings, archival prints, and illustrated jewelry.
Shannon Newlin LLC: affordable prints, paintings and framed artwork.
Silver Spoon Bake Shop: homemade pastries, cakes, pies, and desserts made fresh daily.
Smarty Pants Paper Co.: Risograph and letterpress prints cards, art prints, calendars, and cool gifts.
Southcentric: Home decor,plush creatures and accessories made from reclaimed recycled, found,vintage and antique materials
Sunny Mullarkey Studio: hand pulled linoleum prints
Supermassive: hand-dyed textiles
Teri Goddard Handweaving: headbands, scarves, and pinafore yokes out of cotton fabric.
That Godzilla Guy: Godzilla and his assorted kaiju friends inserted into historical and classical art.
The Artwork of Kevin Stinehart: art and decor from salvaged wood, vintage paper, and discarded books.
The Button Florist: unique alternative to traditional flowers, lovingly twisted together using a mixture of handmade ceramic buttons, vintage buttons, and recycled sweater felt; also handmade ceramic cups and mugs decorated with vintage button impressions.
The Elegant Elephant: Clothing jewelry and handbags made from African fabrics, shells and semi precious stones
The High Fiber: Hand printed textile home goods and kitchen linens
The Little Nest: baby items (bibs, teething rings, tutus).
Third Instar: one of a kind statement necklaces using recycled wood & raw gemstones.
Tierra Sol Studio: ceramic planters with succulents, ceramic cacti, moss terrariums featuring unicorns, miniature figurines, and crystals, and marimo terrariums all designed for plant lovers who are plant killers.
Titanic Alley: one-of-a-kind artisan fashion accessories for gentlemen (bow ties, winter scarves and dapper pocket squares).
Twenty Two West: wearable art and approachable sculptures that suit the modern home.
Two Brothers Jerky: Small Batch Artisan Grass Fed Beef Jerky (Bull City Original, Famously Hot, Sweet Ninja Teriyaki)
Valdes Art: Cartoon Pop Art
Watermark Products Co.: Scrimshaw
Whittlers Roost: Handcarved wood jewelry specializing in leaf and feather earrings and pendants.
Zoe Natural Creations: hand crafted, all natural body care products; soaps, sugar scrubs, salt soaks, beard oil, deodorant, aromatherapy pillows, an assortment of balms and body butters
