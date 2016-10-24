French film festival kicks off at Columbia Museum of Art Tuesday

CinéCola, the Columbia Community French and Francophone Film Festival, kicks off Tuesday with a screening of “Human” at the Columbia Museum of Art.
The acclaimed documentary by French environmentalist and filmmaker Yann Arthus-Bertrand is a multilingual “collection of stories about and images of our world, offering an immersion to the core of what it means to be human.”
Now in its ninth year, the festival has become a cultural collaboration between Columbia College and the University of South Carolina with a mission of promoting interest in the French language and Francophone cultures across the globe.
The festival runs Tuesday through Dec. 4 and features seven films and five animated short films. All films are subtitled in English and will be shown in three venues: The Columbia Museum of Art, the Spears Center for the Arts at Columbia College and the Close-Hipp Building on the USC campus. Films are open to the public and free with the exception of screenings at CMA.
This season’s CinéCola/Tournées Film Festival line-up also includes:
▪ “Hippocrate” (Hippocrates, Diary of a French Doctor)
▪ “Qu’Allah Benisse La France!” (May Allah Bless France!)
▪ “Cour de Babel” (School of Babel)
▪ “Valley of Love”
▪ “L’Armee des Ombres (Army of Shadows)
▪ “Phantom Boy”
Short animated films include “Dans les eaux profundes” (In Deep Waters) by Sarah Van Den Boom; “Chez Moi” (My Home) by Phuong Mai; “Alison” by Jules Rigolle and “Rhizome” by Boris Labbé.
Opening reception is 6 p.m. Tuesday. Screening is 7 p.m. at Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St. $10 general admission; free for CMA members and students. www.columbiamuseum.org
