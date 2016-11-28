‘Star Wars’ music to set scene for Eclipse 2017 in Columbia

An Aug. 20, 2017 matinee concert of “Star Wars” music with Jedi conductor Morihiko Nakahara and the S.C. Philharmonic will set the scene for total eclipse darkness in Columbia.
“Star Wars Musiclipse” is a family-friendly concert to be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts, the day before the Aug. 21 total eclipse of the sun that Columbia is situated to see – the largest metropolitan area experiencing “totality” on the U.S. East Coast, according to reports.
Three days of events are planned in Columbia leading up to the eclipse, and “Star Wars Musiclipse” is a special production presented as one of the signature events of Total Eclipse Weekend (TotalEclipseColumbiaSC.com).
The concert program will draw from the entire saga of movies beginning with “The Phantom Menace,” through the iconic music of the original trilogy, and up to 2015’s “The Force Awakens.” Patrons attending “Star Wars Musiclipse” are encouraged to wear “Star Wars” costumes. Special lighting effects and unique lobby displays are planned as well.
General public “Star Wars Musiclipse” ticket sales begin Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 for $35, $25, and $15. They will be available online at KogerCenterForTheArts.com, or from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday -Friday by phone at (803) 251-2222 or at the Koger Center Box Office at Park and Greene streets. Student and military discounts will be available.
Posted from a news release, S.C. Philharmonic
