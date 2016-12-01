5 Columbia events where your ugly Christmas sweater will shine

Holiday happy hour
Throw on a tacky sweater and join Leadership Columbia, Columbia Opportunity Resource (COR), The Palladium Society of Historic Columbia, United Way of the Midlands Young Leaders Society, The Contemporaries of the Columbia Museum of Art, Capital City Club, My Carolina Young Alumni Council for Midlands Meetup: Holiday Happy Hour.
Kelly Cheats will provide live holiday tunes. There will be a gift collection for Senior Resources Inc.
5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Jake’s Bar & Grill, 2112 Devine St. Free. www.facebook.com/events/1309239945793192/
RELATED: An open letter from an ugly Christmas sweater
RELATED: How ugly is your Christmas sweater?
Results
Ugly Christmas sweater contest
Random Tap, Hip Wa Zee and Free-Times are giving away two tickets to see The Avett Brothers in Charlotte on New Year’s Eve in exchange for photo of yourself wearing your favorite ugly Christmas sweater.
There also will be an ugly Christmas sweater party and Festivus at Random Tap on Saturday, Dec. 17. freetimes.secondstreetapp.com/uglysweater/gallery
Jingle Bell Run
The Jingle Bell Run is an annual 5K that raises money for The Arthritis Foundation. Holiday-themed costumes are highly encouraged. So tie jingle bells to your shoelaces, show off that ugly Christmas sweater and get some exercise for a good cause.
8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center, 1120 Fort Congaree Trail, Cayce. www.jbr.org
Ugly sweaters + beer
Wear an ugly or Christmas sweater to World of Beer in the Vista and get free Christmas beer. Keep it for yourself or use it for stocking stuffers!
All day Saturday, Dec. 17. worldofbeer.com/Locations/TheVista
Students only
The University of South Carolina International Business Student Advisory Council invites students for a finals study break equipped with cookies, cider and holiday cheer. There will be an ugly Christmas sweater contest with prizes.
6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 on the roof of the Darla Moore School of Business, 1014 Greene St. Free. www.eventbrite.com/e/ibsac-ugly-sweater-holiday-party-tickets-29262385583
Comments