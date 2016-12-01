Go Columbia

December 1, 2016 7:30 AM

How ugly is your Christmas sweater?

By Erin Shaw

eshaw@thestate.com

Check the following boxes that apply to your Christmas sweater:

Bells

Tassels

Flashing lights

More than three clashing colors

Snowflakes

3-D features

Bows

Tinsel

Glitter

Actual ornaments

Ribbon

Candy canes

Embroidery

Reindeer

Kittens

Elves

A matching hat/vest/pants

Results

1-2 boxes: Why so stingy, Scrooge? Your commitment to this unfashionable endeavor is questionable.

2-4 boxes: You’re getting in the fa la la mood. Keep it up!

4 or more: You are Buddy-the-Elf-excited for Christmas and you let your sweater do the talking. You are definitely in the running for an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest win.

