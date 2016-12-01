How ugly is your Christmas sweater?

Check the following boxes that apply to your Christmas sweater:
Bells
Tassels
Flashing lights
More than three clashing colors
Snowflakes
3-D features
Bows
Tinsel
Glitter
Actual ornaments
Ribbon
Candy canes
Embroidery
Reindeer
Kittens
Elves
A matching hat/vest/pants
Results
1-2 boxes: Why so stingy, Scrooge? Your commitment to this unfashionable endeavor is questionable.
2-4 boxes: You’re getting in the fa la la mood. Keep it up!
4 or more: You are Buddy-the-Elf-excited for Christmas and you let your sweater do the talking. You are definitely in the running for an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest win.
RELATED: An open letter from an ugly Christmas sweater
RELATED: 5 Columbia events where your ugly Christmas sweater will shine
Comments