The 12 strays of Christmas: These older shelter pets need homes

Instead of waiting for Santa to arrive, shelter pets are waiting to be adopted into fur-ever homes for the holidays.
We went to PETsinc in West Columbia and found 12 strays – six dogs and six cats that have lingered at the shelter for far too long. Forget the turtle doves and the partridge in a pear tree, how about a lovable furball for Christmas?
Flanker
Flanker is a 3-year-old male American bulldog. He’s sweet, mild-mannered and loves treats more than anything.
Sunrise
The playful 3-year-old bulldog mix has been at the shelter the longest. Sunrise is trained to walk well on a leash and gets along with other dogs. (“He’s the king of the playgroup,” a volunteer said.)
Wish
Wish is a 14-month-old male bulldog mix that was found at a bus stop with nothing but a blanket and a toy. He finds immense joy in chasing squirrels.
Field
A hound mix, 5-year-old Field is a natural at fetch. He has medium energy but enough spunk for the occasional play time.
Gabana
This 1-year-old lab mix is a bundle of energy. She’s well-mannered around kids and loves to socialize.
Sally
At 8 years old, Sally is no spring chicken, but she’s an affectionate couch potato whose perfect day would be lounging with her owner. She also enjoys car rides.
Stash
Named so because his markings give him the appearance of having half a mustache. This friendly, young cat’s two favorite things are affection and laser pointers.
Petal
The 4-year-old fluffy white stray has been at PETSinc since April. Besides having long, white fur, Petal is low-maintenance.
Cherry
Cherry is a plump 2-year-old momma cat. She’s a low-key sweetie that prefers to sit at the window and watch birds.
Penny
This senior cat needs some TLC. Penny, a 7-year-old female, was brought into the shelter when her family couldn’t keep her.
Teardrop
The 1-year-old female has been at the shelter since she was 10 weeks old. Her brother was adopted, but she has grown up at PETSinc. She is shy at first but warms up quickly.
Cabin
Cabin was abandoned at PETSinc in a cardboard box. The 2-year-old female would do best in a one cat household.
PETSinc
WHERE: 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia
HOLIDAY HOURS: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays until Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday
HOLIDAY TIP: Pets can be great presents, but shelters workers advise not to make it a surprise. Take the receiver to meet prospective pets to make sure it’s the right match. That way, there’s less risk of the shelter having to take the animal back come January.
INFO: (803) 739-9333, www.petsinc.org/ pet-adoption
