‘Hamilton’ coming to SC

The national tour of the Broadway hit musical “Hamilton” is coming to Greenville’s Peace Center in 2018 as part of the 2018-19 Broadway season.
Information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase group and single tickets will be announced at a later time. A season subscription for the Peace Center’s 2017-18 Broadway season is the best way to guarantee tickets to the show, organizers say. The season will be announced March 28.
“Hamilton” – the hottest ticket on Broadway in New York, with tickets sold out for months – is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
