One of TV’s most popular game shows coming to Columbia

For one night, Township Auditorium will set the stage for a handful of hopefuls to “come on down!” to play “The Price is Right Live.”
The on-stage version of the longest-running game show in television history – coming Sunday, March 19 – offers up cash prizes, appliances, vacations and – you guessed it – a new car, while playing favorite viewer games like Plinko, Punch-A-Bunch and Cliffhangers. Contestants also will get a turn at The Big Wheel, with two having a shot at winning a showcase of fabulous prizes.
My grandmother has been a fan of the show since the reboot with Bob Barker in the ’70s, and she’s somewhat of an expert in all things “Price is Right.” From the moment your name is called, she can be your best friend through the television or predict your demise just by how you play the game.
So before you think about running up on that stage, consider some of this advice from my grandmother:
DO YOUR RESEARCH. My grandmother has been a professional shopper her entire life. At 79 years old, she can tell you what the going price of bread was from the 1950s to present. And not just bread, but cars, cleaning supplies, kitchen appliances, toiletries and more. And to win big on the “The Price is Right,” you’ve got to know the prices. Check out sales papers, and look for the prices in fine print. Those are the prices you’re going to want to know when you’re getting ready to play a shopping game.
PLAY TO WIN. Once you get to the podium and they show you that overpriced beach gear, new kitchen cookware or trampoline, don’t lose focus. Remember, you have to think of the actual retail price, not the sale price that’s splashed everywhere. Listen to your gut and the other contestants’ answers. Whatever you do, don’t be that player to bid $1– it rarely works out.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON THE PRIZE. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of making the winning bid for the chance at playing a game. My grandmother’s advice? Snap out of it! Listen to the rules and really think about what you’re playing for if it’s not a game you’re familiar with. Make sure you choose the price that makes the most sense. If you find yourself stuck, look to the audience and find your people. At least if you lose, you can blame them.
EVEN IF YOU LOSE THE GAME, YOU STILL HAVE A SHOT AT THE BIG WHEEL. When you get to spin The Big Wheel, spin it hard. When the wheel stops, my grandmother recommends that you stay if you get anything close to 75. You run more of a risk going over on the second spin than someone unseating your shot at the Showcase. They normally go over trying to beat you, so stay!
GO FOR THE CAR OR GO HOME. If you’re lucky enough to be in the showcase showdown – and you’re in the position to choose whether to keep or pass on the first showcase – always pass unless there’s a car or boat in it. Trip prices are hard to guesstimate, and so are some of the other smaller-ticket items they throw into the mix. Again, the audience can be your friend, but “bid with some sense,” as my grandmother would say. Remember, as long as your bid difference comes closer than your competitor’s, you win. And in that moment, you will have earned my grandmother’s respect – but just for that moment.
Good luck, and may the right price be with you!
If you go
“The Price is Right Live”
WHERE: Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Doors open at 6 p.m.
COST: $31-$51
WORTH NOTING: To register for a chance to be a contestant, visit the registration area at or near the venue box office three hours prior to showtime. For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit http://priceisrightlive.com/rules. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. Must be 18 years or older.
