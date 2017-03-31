Thomas Rhett’s “Home Team Tour” stops by Colonial Life Arena

Thomas Rhett announced he has extended his first-ever headlining “Home Team Tour” to include a stop at Colonial Life Arena. One of Rolling Stone’s most anticipated tours of this year, Rhett will be joined by special guests Dan + Shay and Walker Hayes on Thursday, October 12.
Rhett recently earned his seventh career No. One with “Star Of The Show,” featured on his sophomore album “Tangled Up Deluxe”. Filled with party anthems, dance tunes, drinking songs and love ballads, the 18-track album also includes his 2X platinum Grammy-nominated six-week chart-topping smash “Die A Happy Man,” which has garnered major trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards.
For more information, visit www.thomasrhett.com.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. They will be available by phone, (800) 745-3000, at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, or you can visit either www.livenation.com or www.ticketmaster.com
