Why we’re excited about the Columbia Fireflies’ new season

The Columbia Fireflies open their second season in the Capital City on Thursday, April 6, embarking on a five-month season crammed with events for baseball fans to enjoy.
The Fireflies are the New York Mets’ Class A team in the South Atlantic League and snared national attention recently when the Mets announced that Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow will start the season in Columbia. The popular former quarterback won two national championships at the University of Florida and spent six years in the NFL with the Broncos, Jets, Patriots and Eagles.
“Tim Tebow will bring major excitement and national attention to the Fireflies and city of Columbia,” said Fireflies President John Katz. “Baseball fans, sports fans and Tim Tebow fans will likely come from around the Southeast to see him play. We expect this to add to the energy at Spirit Communications Park and around downtown Columbia, especially during our opening weekend (April 6-9).”
While having Tebow on the roster is exciting for most fans, here are 10 other reasons to look forward to the Fireflies 2017:
1. The 2017 South Atlantic League All-Star Game: The league’s stars will play at Spirit Communications Park on Tuesday, June 20 in the annual all-star game. This also includes a Home Run Derby on June 19.
2. Homegrown player: Former University of South Carolina star outfielder Gene Cone becomes the Fireflies’ first local player. Cone, a Spring Valley High graduate, was the 10th-round draft pick of the New York Mets in 2016.
3. Total Eclipse of the Park: The Fireflies will host a special 1:05 p.m. start time on Monday, Aug. 21 and will pause the game 2:41 p.m. when the solar eclipse reaches totality.
4. Spirit Communications Park stadium replicas: Giveaway to first 1,500 fans in attendance on Friday, April 7, compliments of Spirit Communications.
5. Fort Jackson Centennial Celebration: On Saturday, May 20, Armed Forces Day, the Fireflies will host about 1,500 basic training soldiers and about 500 permanent party soldiers and their families in celebration of Fort Jackson’s Centennial year.
6. Healthy Choices Grab & Go Cart: The new food cart at Spirit Communications Park offers healthier options such as wraps, fruit, salad and yogurt.
7. Fourth of July (Eve) Fireworks: The Fireflies’ annual Independence Day Celebration with a post-game fireworks show will be Monday, July 3.
8. Mist Zone: A new way to cool off at Fireflies games.
9. Sundays at the Ballpark: Splash Sundays include post-game autographs after each game.
10. Good eats and drinks: Of course, if you want to come to the ballpark and not worry about calories, there are plenty of things to eat and drink. Obviously, hot dogs. Foul Ball Franks Cart, on the left field concourse, gives fans a choice of new Nathan’s Hot Dog topping combinations, including the Vidalia dog, drunken chili dog (with beer cheese) and the famously hot dog. You can also find new house-made SCP signature fire-roasted red pepper pimento cheese. And craft beer fans can try a new lager. In a collaboration with River Rat Brewery, the Fireflies are launching a brand new lager that will be available on Opening Night.
If you go
Columbia Fireflies opening night
WHO: Columbia Fireflies vs. Augusta GreenJackets
WHEN: 7:05 p.m Thursday, April 6
WHERE: Spirit Communications Park
COST: Tickets start at $5 for the berm; $9 for reserved seating, $10 for Home Run Porch.
