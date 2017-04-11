New music festival coming to Bowman, SC

Yonder Field, an outdoor concert venue an hour outside of Columbia, announced its first music festival featuring Dr. John, Phillip Phillips and Uncle Kracker.
Titled Bowman Bound, the festival will take palce in Bowman, South Carolina on May 27. The more than 200 acre venue will have two stages, a campsite and be able to accommodate up to 30 thousand people, according to the event website.
Edwin McCain, Villanova, Corey Smith and Trae Pierce & The T-Stones will also perform.
Tickets for Bowman Bound go on sale this Friday, April 14. Visit www.yonderfield.com for more information.
