USC students are in the fountain again – this time for graduation photos

Swimming in the University of South Carolina’s Thomas Cooper fountain isn’t just for basketball wins.
It’s also trendy for students taking graduation pictures.
Gamecock students in the fountain. know I should be upset...but I'm jealous! Final Four! pic.twitter.com/afVN4thZbF— Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) March 26, 2017
In March, massive crowds of students rushed into the library fountain to celebrate USC’s historic Elite Eight and Final Four berths as well as the women's team's national championship. Now, it’s the spot for students commemorating their biggest college win of all: graduation.
Champagne also seems to be a popular photo prop.
“People have been taking champagne pictures there for years so I don't think the men doing well in March Madness was the reason I took them there, but I do think it's a big reason as to why I got in instead of standing next to it,” USC senior Emily Bordiuk said. “I traveled for the games and I never got to jump in with my friends, so I had to have at least one of me in the fountain.”
