May 02, 2017 11:15 AM

USC students are in the fountain again – this time for graduation photos

By Erin Shaw

Swimming in the University of South Carolina’s Thomas Cooper fountain isn’t just for basketball wins.

It’s also trendy for students taking graduation pictures.

In March, massive crowds of students rushed into the library fountain to celebrate USC’s historic Elite Eight and Final Four berths as well as the women's team's national championship. Now, it’s the spot for students commemorating their biggest college win of all: graduation.

Champagne also seems to be a popular photo prop.

“People have been taking champagne pictures there for years so I don't think the men doing well in March Madness was the reason I took them there, but I do think it's a big reason as to why I got in instead of standing next to it,” USC senior Emily Bordiuk said. “I traveled for the games and I never got to jump in with my friends, so I had to have at least one of me in the fountain.”

 

Taking finals week about as seriously as I took my senior pictures

A post shared by Emily Bordiuk (@embordiuk) on

 

everyone here is all excited to graduate and I'm just over here like

A post shared by Lara Gorgis (@laragorgis) on

 

Celebrating the best years we've had, knowing even better times lie ahead #classof2017

A post shared by Wynser Poole (@wynnbrynn) on

 

4 years of popping bottles with my ride or dies, but no way we're stopping now

A post shared by V I V I A N (@vivvlles) on

 

Pretending the library fountain is the fountain of youth so I can start college over

A post shared by Ashley Bauer (@ashley_bauer2) on

 

Serotonin overflow

A post shared by Caroline Goldston (@ccgcaroline) on

 

When you realize you never have to fill out FAFSA again✌️✌✌

A post shared by T a y l o r R i v e r s (@tay_riv) on

 

"Knowledge cannot replace friendship, I'd rather be an idiot than to lose you" -Patrick Star

A post shared by Jordan Miller (@jordan._miller) on

