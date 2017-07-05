Lizard Thicket’s Sara Krisnow knows fried chicken … and a whole lot more

Sara Krisnow knows as well as anyone how much South Carolinians love their fried chicken.
As community relations manager for her Lizard’s Thicket, her family’s restaurant business, Krisnow can tell you that the Columbia-based restaurant chain sells 40,000 servings of fried chicken each month. The July figure may get a boost as a result of more orders of the crispy poultry on Thursday, July 6, when folks are celebrating National Fried Chicken Day.
In addition to her role at Lizard’s Thicket, Krisnow is a founding member of The Cavalry, a group of young leaders charging to meet the high-priority needs of Palmetto Health Cancer Centers. She was also the chair of Palmetto Health Foundation's Walk for Life/Race for Life in 2013 and 2014 and continues to serve on the walk’s committee.
Krisnow and her husband, Seth, live in the Saluda River Club with their children, Olivia and Irby.
EAT
When Seth and I are going out with friends, we love going to Terra. I always get the steak frites. With the perfect sear and the French fries, it’s really hard to beat. And I always want to try whatever the pastry chef sends out to our table. Like everything else at Terra, desserts are seasonal, too. I also love Andy’s Deli. My first meal after both of my children have been born was a ham and mayo sandwich. There’s just something about the way they slice the ham. If we have out-of-town guests, and we don’t go to Lizard’s Thicket, we go to Café Strudel for brunch. When I’m pressed for time to serve my family dinner, I love picking up Momma Rabbit’s take-home suppers, especially their chicken pot pies that I can just warm in the oven.
DRINK
We’re lucky to have a huge front porch at our house, and we spend a lot of time out there sipping wine. When we go out I love to sit at the bar at Terra where Andy knows that I always like whatever sparkling cocktail he can create. Lula Drake is a great addition to Main Street, and I’ve enjoyed trying new wines there. Jake’s on Devine Street is a great place to meet friends for a casual drink and enjoy their back porch.
SEE
I am a Carolina alum and we are counting down the days until Gamecock football starts, and it’s even more fun now that we’re taking our children. We have had a lot of fun at the Fireflies games, too. We live in Saluda River Club and really love hanging out in our neighborhood. We chose to live here because of the river, so we’re always exploring the trails by the river, listening to the rapids or birds.
LISTEN
Music is always playing at our house. While we aren’t going to nearly as many concerts as we did before our children were born, you can’t beat hearing the band while watching the Gamecock Walk before a football game starts.
PLAY
When I have time to shop, I always head to Devine Street. I have worn a LaRoque dress for so many special occasions, and Seth and I are both fans of Unforgettable Fine Jewelry. Waterfall Junction at Riverbanks Botanical Garden is a great place for us to meet friends for playdates. I spend a lot of my free time volunteering and The Cavalry is always doing something fun. This year we’ve had an oyster roast, taken our families to a Fireflies game and Jake’s hosted a Yappy Hour for us. It’s a great way to have fun and raise money for Palmetto Health.
Janet Jones Kendall, jjkendall@thestate.com
