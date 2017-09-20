Brothers & Beer’s adobada burrito.
Brothers & Beer's adobada burrito. Brothers & Beer provided photo

Locally owned authentic restaurants in Lexington? Yes, and there are 3 new ones.

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

September 20, 2017 1:38 PM

Lexington County has welcomed three new locally owned eateries this year – all of which have quickly made a name for themselves with locals and visitors alike. With three distinct themes – Hawaiian, Mexican and Cuban – there’s something for everyone to try.

Brothers & Beer California Style Mexican Restaurant

205 Columbia Ave., Lexington (behind Rush’s); (803) 399-1577; www.facebook.com/hermanosybeer/

Brothers and Beer fajitas
Brothers & Beer fajitas.
Brothers & Beer provided photo

The Ambrocio brothers behind Brothers and Beer Mexican Restaurant on Columbia Avenue are serving up some authentic Mexican dishes with a California twist and have quickly developed a dedicated customer base.

In addition to the traditional popular flavors of burritos and tacos, Brothers and Beer serves up items such as the adobada burrito with marinated pork in a guajillo chili sauce and “Our Famous Torta Sandwich” served with cheese, jalapeno, mayo, guacamole, lettuce and pico de gallo with steak, chicken, beef or carnitas.

Another big plus: They make their popular guacamole fresh, right at your table.

Poke Bros. Fresh Fish Hawaiian Style

5225 Sunset Blvd., Lexington (across from the new Lowes Foods-anchored Lexington Square); (803) 764-5567; www.eatpokebros.com, www.facebook.com/eatpokebroslexington

Poke Bros Bowl3
Custom poke bowls at Poke Bros. may include shrimp, salmon, ahi tuna, seaweed, sweet onion, cucumbers, edamame and more. Poke Bros. provided photo
Poke Bros. provided photo

Following quickly on the heels of opening a to-go-only location on Greene Street in Columbia’s Five Points, Poke (POH-keh) Bros. Hawaiian has opened a dine-in restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.

Healthy poke dishes – Hawaiian meals made with raw, seasoned fish – such as the spicy salmon with Gochujang sauce are gaining popularity quickly at the Lexington location. The restaurant’s sushi-grade seafood is delivered fresh and hand-cut daily.

Poke Bros. will soon be opening locations in Irmo and on Lincoln Street in Columbia’s Vista.

Havana’s Cuban Eatery

231 E. Columbia Ave., Leesville; (803) 307-0035; www.facebook.com/HavanasCubanEatery

Authentic Cuban food in Leesville? Absolutely.

In the few months since opening, Havana’s has drawn customers from across the state for dishes such as the puerco asado (Cuban-style oven-roasted pork), the aporreado de pescado (vegetable paella) and other Cuban seafood dishes served on the restaurant’s Seafood Saturdays.

Janet Jones Kendall, jjkendall@thestate.com

