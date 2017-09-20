Locally owned authentic restaurants in Lexington? Yes, and there are 3 new ones.

Lexington County has welcomed three new locally owned eateries this year – all of which have quickly made a name for themselves with locals and visitors alike. With three distinct themes – Hawaiian, Mexican and Cuban – there’s something for everyone to try.
Brothers & Beer California Style Mexican Restaurant
205 Columbia Ave., Lexington (behind Rush’s); (803) 399-1577; www.facebook.com/hermanosybeer/
The Ambrocio brothers behind Brothers and Beer Mexican Restaurant on Columbia Avenue are serving up some authentic Mexican dishes with a California twist and have quickly developed a dedicated customer base.
In addition to the traditional popular flavors of burritos and tacos, Brothers and Beer serves up items such as the adobada burrito with marinated pork in a guajillo chili sauce and “Our Famous Torta Sandwich” served with cheese, jalapeno, mayo, guacamole, lettuce and pico de gallo with steak, chicken, beef or carnitas.
Another big plus: They make their popular guacamole fresh, right at your table.
Poke Bros. Fresh Fish Hawaiian Style
5225 Sunset Blvd., Lexington (across from the new Lowes Foods-anchored Lexington Square); (803) 764-5567; www.eatpokebros.com, www.facebook.com/eatpokebroslexington
Following quickly on the heels of opening a to-go-only location on Greene Street in Columbia’s Five Points, Poke (POH-keh) Bros. Hawaiian has opened a dine-in restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.
Healthy poke dishes – Hawaiian meals made with raw, seasoned fish – such as the spicy salmon with Gochujang sauce are gaining popularity quickly at the Lexington location. The restaurant’s sushi-grade seafood is delivered fresh and hand-cut daily.
Poke Bros. will soon be opening locations in Irmo and on Lincoln Street in Columbia’s Vista.
Havana’s Cuban Eatery
231 E. Columbia Ave., Leesville; (803) 307-0035; www.facebook.com/HavanasCubanEatery
Authentic Cuban food in Leesville? Absolutely.
In the few months since opening, Havana’s has drawn customers from across the state for dishes such as the puerco asado (Cuban-style oven-roasted pork), the aporreado de pescado (vegetable paella) and other Cuban seafood dishes served on the restaurant’s Seafood Saturdays.
Janet Jones Kendall, jjkendall@thestate.com
