Lil Wayne concert in Columbia canceled because of safety concerns

Lil Wayne was scheduled to perform Saturday night at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. It didn’t happen.
The headliner of a show known as Fall Ball didn’t get on stage as planned. In fact, he never made it into the building, according to a statement from the arena.
“Unfortunately, Lil Wayne elected not to enter the building through the venue’s standard safety procedures,” the statement read. “The safety of its patrons, its performers, and its staff members is and continues to be the number one priority for Colonial Life Arena.
“While we regret the artist’s decision not to perform, Colonial Life Arena is not willing to bypass its security standards and jeopardize the safety of its patrons, performers or staff members.”
The second annual Fall Ball at the arena featured 2 Chainz, Tory Lanez and Cardi B. Those performers’ concerts took place as planned.
The arena will offer refunds starting at 10 a.m. Monday. “Refunds are available at the point of purchase,” according to the statement.
Comments