University of South Carolina graduates talk with one another before the beginning of their graduation ceremony held at the Colonial Life Arena. C. Rush online@thestate.com

Your mom wants graduation photos. Here are the best Columbia spots to take them

April 27, 2018 06:49 PM

It's time for graduates across the Midlands to don caps and gowns and walk across the stage — but first, it's time to take pictures.

But where to go?

Whether you're graduating from the University of South Carolina, Midlands Technical College, one of the other colleges in town or high school, we have a few ideas:

The USC Horseshoe

If you're graduating from the University of South Carolina, you really should have come up with this yourself. But the Horseshoe isn't just for students, and there are lots of pretty — not to mention historic — spots.

Thomas Cooper Library reflecting pool

Last March, massive crowds of students rushed into the library fountain to celebrate USC’s basketball victories during the NCAA tournament. Now, it’s the spot for students commemorating their biggest college win of all: graduation.

This is a great location for photos, whether or not you get into the fountain. It's also right in the center of campus so you can hit this spot while giving your parents the obligatory tour.

Williams Brice

Willy B is a touch out of the way, as you would have to drag the fam all the way down Assembly Street to get these photos. You will also face a security guard, as the stadium is not “open” to the public, as other locations are. Only the most committed Gamecock football fans will make this trek.

Colonial Life Arena

With all of the success of the South Carolina Basketball teams this year, CLA is a trending place to make a graduation selfie, and with new improvements to the area, its not a bad spot.

One of the Gardens at the University of South Carolina

USC has a number of beautiful gardens surrounding the Horseshoe that can make for a great selfie.

"OK, those are great," you might say. "But I'm not a USC student. Aren't there other places that say 'Columbia' but not Gamecocks?'"

So glad you asked.

State House

Between downtown and campus, smack in the middle of everything, the South Carolina State House is a beautiful location for family pics and graduation photos — especially for law students and political science majors. This iconic location features swirling walkways, low hanging trees, gardens and views of downtown Columbia from the top of the stairs facing Gervais Street. The best time of day to make your photos at the State House is late afternoon, when the sun is setting.

Along the river

West Columbia's Riverwalk Park is a perfect spot to get a photo with iconic Columbia scenery in the background, especially from the bluffs, where you get a great view of the skyline. Speaking of iconic Columbia scenery, Gervais Street Bridge, anyone?

Finlay Park, looking back at the city

This is another location that is a bit off the beaten path, however there is a beautiful view of the skyline that can make a nice backdrop for selfies.

finlayfountain_td004.jpg
A view of Columbia from the fountain at Finlay Park.
TIM DOMINICK The State file photo

Lake Murray



It's a little out of the way, but you can't beat that scenery.

Lake-Murray_01
Lake Murray is a deep, nearly 50,000-acre lake managed by SCE&G.
Tim Dominick/The State

The Lace House

There's a reason this place is one of the most sought-after wedding venues in the area, and if we had to guess that reason, we'd say it's the lush gardens surrounding the house.

