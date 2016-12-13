‘Hacksaw Ridge,’ set in Fort Jackson, gets 3 Golden Globe nods

A war movie that depicts a soldier who trained at Fort Jackson was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, officials announced Monday.
“Hacksaw Ridge,” based on the true story of Desmond Doss, is set in part in Columbia’s Fort Jackson.
The trailer prominently shows Fort Jackson, though the movie was filmed entirely in Australia, according to IMBD.com.
Doss was an Army medic in the bloodiest battle of WWII and saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun.
He was the first conscientious objector to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor
“Hacksaw Ridge” was nominated for “Best Motion Picture - Drama.”
This year’s @GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Motion Picture - Drama pic.twitter.com/WWnhD2JALa— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2016
The director, Mel Gibson, was nominated for “Best Director - Motion Picture.”
This year’s @GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Director - Motion Picture pic.twitter.com/4C1Plfk4l0— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2016
Andrew Garfield was nominated for ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama” for his portrayal of Doss.
This year’s @GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama pic.twitter.com/m8eH6BXg2j— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2016
The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Jan. 8 on NBC.
The movie has already won two Critics’ Choice Awards, including for Best Action Movie and Best Actor, as well as five Australian Academy Cinema Television Arts Awards.
Comments