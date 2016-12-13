‘Hacksaw Ridge,’ set in Fort Jackson, gets 3 Golden Globe nods

4:08 Flooding, dam failures unfold across the Midlands in video simulation Pause

5:04 Historic Marine Corps video footage to be preserved at The University of South Carolina

2:02 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

1:59 Tested Batesburg-Leesville squad ready for title game

1:21 Richland County deputies sing "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer."

2:03 South Carolina QB Perry Orth reflects on graduation day

2:13 Dylann Roof on Charleston shooting: 'Somebody had to do something'

1:09 Media statement from Sheriff's Office on officer-involved shooting

1:31 Safety Tips for shoppers during the holidays