Janet Jackson to play Columbia in December

Better late than never.

That could be what fans of Janet Jackson are saying after the legendary singer announced she’ll be performing at Colonial Life Arena in December. Jackson was scheduled to perform in Columbia in 2016 before indefinitely postponing the concert and tour because of her pregnancy.

Jackson announced the upcoming “State of the World” tour on her website, which includes the Colonial Life Arena appearance on Dec. 16. The tour includes performances at 56 cities and will open in Lafayette, Lou. on Sept. 7.

Tickets for the Columbia concert will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m., and prices start at $29.

Jackson’s previous appearance in Columbia was to be part of the “Unbreakable World Tour.” This show was originally scheduled for March 16, 2016, then postponed to August before being postponed to a TBA date in 2017.

Jackson, 50, announced she was delaying her concert tour because she and husband Wissam Al Mana were “planning our family.”

Jackson has since given birth to son Eissa Al Mana, now 3 months old.

“I thank God for him, you guys. He’s so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby,” Jackson said in the announcement, also discussing her split from husband Wissam Al Mana. “I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court. And the rest is in God’s hands.”

The singer’s catalog of hits dates back to the mid-1980s, ranging from “What Have You Done for Me Lately” to “That’s the Way Love Goes” and “All for You.”

Jackson has sold more than 160 million albums, according to the Los Angeles Times. She’s the youngest of the 10 children in the famed Jacksons musical family, including legendary older brother Michael Jackson.

In addition to her music, she’s had career acting in movies and television, including the series “Good Times” and “Fame” and the movies “Poetic Justice” and “Why Did I Get Married?”

