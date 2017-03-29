SC Senate fails to give gas-tax bill to repair roads priority status

Eighteen Republican senators voted against starting debate on a plan to increase the state’s gas tax and other driving fees to repair the state’s crumbling roads on Wednesday.
The S.C. Senate voted 23 to 18 to give the bill “special order” status, which puts the bill in a priority spot for debate. Even though the majority of the Senate — 16 Democrats and seven Republicans — voted to debate the bill, the effort failed. That’s because the priority status requires the support of two-thirds of the Senate, or 28 members.
The plan would increase the state’s gas tax by 12 cents a gallon and hiking other fees, moves that would raise nearly $800 million a year to repair the state’s crumbling roads.
Opponents to giving the plan a priority status want the proposal to include income tax cuts and change the structure of the Department of Transportation.
