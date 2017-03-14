Senate budget panel weighing 12-cent-a-gallon gas tax hike

The Senate’s budget panel began discussions on increasing the state’s gas tax by 12-cent-a-gallon and hiking other driving fees to spend nearly $800 million for road repairs on Tuesday.
Spending more money on S.C. roads and bridges has dominated at least the last three legislative sessions as the Department of Transportation has estimated it needs $1 billion a year to get the state’s roads and bridges in good condition.
Last week, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, who faces primary challengers, revealed he opposes raising the state’s gas tax.
Earlier this month, the S.C. House passed a 10-cent-a-gallon gas-tax increase. That proposal is expected to raise $532 million a year, when fully phased-in, according to the Department of Transportation. That’s down from initial estimates that said the proposal would raise $600 million a year, in part because tax money sent to S.C. schools was preserved.
The Senate Finance Committee plans to meet again Tuesday afternoon to further consider the proposal. Check back for details.
