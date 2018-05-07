Lexington doctor was drinking when he killed a man, and lied to police, warrants say

A Lexington doctor was under the influence of alcohol when he shot a man in his home last October, and later lied to police investigators about what happened, according to warrants released Monday.
Dr. Adam Marcus Lazzarini, 46, was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the Oct. 9, 2017, shooting death of 30-year-old William Player Holland, officials have said.
Lazzarini was under the influence of alcohol when he fired a handgun that he had pointed at Holland's chest, according to warrants released Monday by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
During the investigation, Lazzarini "knowingly and willingly lied to investigators by providing false and conflicting versions of the incident," the warrants state. "The defendant also withheld information concerning a witness to the incident with the intended effect being the obstruction of the investigation and a perversion of the administration of justice."
Holland was found dead in a bedroom in Lazzarini's home, according to an incident report released by the department Monday.
He was a pharmaceutical device salesman and had been at Lazzarini's home as part of his work, according to Tem Miles, an attorney representing Holland's family. Earlier that day, Holland accompanied Lazzarini on a business trip to Georgia.
"We're looking for the truth and clear answers," Miles told The State on Monday. "We haven't been provided with a whole lot of information beyond what's been made public."
Lazzarini's arrest came two days after he reported the death of his wife, 43-year-old Vanessa Biery, who was found dead Monday in the same Hunters Mill Drive home where Holland was killed.
The Lexington Medical Center physician is not currently facing charges in the death of his wife, which remains under investigation by Cayce police, the State Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was conducted Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston; however, the results have not been released.
Involuntary manslaughter is a felony that carries up to five years in prison, under South Carolina law.
Comments