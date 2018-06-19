Report: Trump will be in SC for Gov. McMaster campaign Monday

A day before South Carolina's runoff election, President Donald Trump will stop in South Carolina to rally support for Gov. Henry McMaster's campaign against political newcomer John Warren.

In a separate trip, Vice President Mike Pence also will campaign for the Richland Republican in the Palmetto State on Saturday.

McMaster's campaign confirmed both stops to The State late Tuesday but did not release any scheduling details.

The New York Times was the first to report both campaign stops.





Trump will make his stop in Columbia, The Times reported, lending his prestige to one of the earliest statewide Republican elected officials to endorse Trump's 2016 run for the White House ahead of the pivotal S.C. primary.





In October, Trump stumped for McMaster at a Greenville fundraiser, referring then to the governor as “my friend, my compatriot, who worked with me so hard.”

The two spoke by phone Monday.

In the buildup to last week's GOP primary, McMaster leaned heavily on his support from Trump.

But that support could not push him past a runoff, leaving him to face Warren on Tuesday.

Since, Warren has picked up the endorsements from two of his opponents and other GOP leaders.

McMaster and Warren will face each other in a televised debate Wednesday in Newberry.

In an email Tuesday, Warren sought to tie himself closer to Trump than his opponent.

"This campaign is about who has the best vision to clean up corruption in Columbia and hold state government accountable to the taxpayers," he said. "As the conservative outsider in this race, I am committed to shaking things up and draining the swamp in Columbia like President Trump is doing in Washington."

Meanwhile, in recent months, McMaster has advocated for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts at nuclear disarmament with North Korea.

This week, he also defended the Trump administration's policy of separating children from parents as they cross the border into the United States.

Trump's visit to the Palmetto State Monday could be a show that he is feeling confident about his standing in South Carolina, particularly after veteran lawmaker U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford of Charleston was defeated in his GOP primary last week against state Rep. Katie Arrington, The Times reports.

With just a handful of hours left until polls closed in the primary, Trump typed up a last-minute tweet, throwing his support behind Arrington.

Reporters Maayan Schechter and Tom Barton contributed to this report.