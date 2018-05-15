SC Gov. McMaster is getting other governors to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is joining the push to get President Donald Trump a Nobel Peace Prize.

McMaster is among seven governors who wrote to the Nobel committee in Norway to consider Trump for the prize, which will be awarded later this year.

The letter says Trump deserves the award "for his transformative efforts to bring peace to the Korean peninsula after more than 60 years of conflict and division."

"President Trump has achieved an unprecedented victory for global peace and security," the governors write, which "has succeeded in opening new avenues of cooperation, friendship and unity between the two Koreas — and the rest of the world."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

After a tense period between the U.S. and North Korea, in recent months Pyongyang has made steps to dismantle its nuclear testing program. The leaders of North and South Korea held a historic summit at the Korean peninsula's heavily militarized border last month, ahead of a planned meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump endorsed Henry McMaster in the 2018 race for governor. McClatchyjself@thestate.com

"After nearly two decades of gridlock and global anxiety surrounding North Korea’s nuclear program, we are now, at last, on the precipice of peace," the letter reads. "There is but one new variable: President Donald J. Trump and his successful policy of security through strength."

The letter is also signed by the governors of Alabama, Guam, Kansas, Mississippi, Maine and West Virginia.

Other Republican leaders have also called for Trump to receive the prize, last awarded to an American president when Barack Obama collected the award in 2009. South Carolina's Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News last month that "We're not there yet, but if this happens, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize."