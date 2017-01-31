Making chili for the Super Bowl? Here are tips from some Columbia area pros

0:15 Armed robbery suspect accused of stealing Oxycodone pills caught on camera Pause

2:26 Sen. Schumer tears up, describing how he will fight Trump's refugee ban

1:07 Three of Mayor Steve Benjamin's 2017 focus points in 60 seconds

1:10 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC as signing day nears

2:03 Jamyest Williams earlier in January: No plans to flip to Georgia

1:41 South Carolina's Dawn Staley on final call, refs vs. Tennessee

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport

0:18 Scene of fire that killed one in Hollywood-Rose Hill Sunday