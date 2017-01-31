5 of our favorite places for wings in Columbia

Sunday, Feb. 5 means the last big tailgate opportunity of the football season.
Wing Zone in Columbia is gearing up by prepping wings for the big day. According to a company spokesman, Wing Zone prepared 12,830 wings for last year’s Super Bowl Sunday, compared with just 3,950 for an average Sunday. Our thoughts? Preorder.
Here are some of our favorite wing spots:
D’s Wings: Classic, old-school wings – and don’t forget the raw fries. Parkland Plaza, 920 Axtell Drive, Cayce. (803) 791-4486, www.dswings.com
2 Fat 2 Fly: Stuffed with mac ’n’ cheese, jambalaya and more. Or, get unstuffed classic wings. 905-A Bluff Road. (803) 638-4411, www.2fat2flywings
Publick House: Pterodactyl-style! 2307 Devine St. (803) 256-2625, publick-house.com
WG’s Wings: Get some with fried pickles on the side. 736 St. Andrews Road. (803) 772-1489, www.wgswings.com
Wing Zone: They deliver. Wings range from tame to “nuclear Habanero.” 132 Assembly St., (803) 933-9464, www.wingzone.com/stores/columbia
