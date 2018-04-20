Party like an animal Saturday at Riverbanks Zoo's Party for the Planet

Recently, RIverbanks Zoo has had quite a few reasons to celebrate.
In early April, Ginger the giraffe gave birth to a healthy baby girl, and just last week, the lioness Thabisa delivered three cubs. A second lioness, Lindelani, is expected to deliver her litter of cubs any day now.
Although the baby animals won't be on display until they are about three months old, you can help Riverbanks celebrate the new additions — and upcoming Earth Day — at Saturday's Party for the Planet, 10 am.-4 p.m.
Throughout the day, you can attend animal feedings, check out the sea lions, alpacas and grizzly bears, and learn about global conservation efforts.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources will be promoting #TheLastStraw campaign that hopes to reduce the use of plastic straws and lids. Over 500 million plastic straws are used every day, and the micro-plastics in straws never break down. Riverbanks is already a plastic straw-free campus.
Riverbanks and DNR will hand out reusable steel straws for guests who sign #TheLastStraw pledge to discontinue the use of plastic, and there will be a giant steel straw for photo opps and selfies.
