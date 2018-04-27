Ainsley Earhardt, Fox and Friends go live from USC Columbia

Ainsley Earhardt returned to her alma mater Friday morning to cohost a broadcast of “Fox and Friends” from Davis Field on the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
Earhardt started the day before sunrise with the Keenan High School marching band and some of her sorority sisters. Her cohosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade remained in the New York studios.
Doocy, Kilmeade and Abby Huntsman handled the news of the day, cutting back to Earhardt for segments with local personalities. U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy of Spartanburg, Sen. Tim Scott and Henry McMaster are scheduled guests on the 6-9 a.m. show.
“It’s nice to be back on Southern soil,” she said.
Earhardt stopped off at Williams-Brice Stadium and pointed out her brother’s brick on the plaza, the Alpha Delta Pi sorority house, The Horseshoe, and School of Journalism and Mass Communications where she surprised a former professor, Rick Peterson, in one of his journalism classes.
One of her first guests was former cohost Curtis Wilson at WLTX. “Curtis taught me how to have fun on television,” she said.
One of the group interviews she conducted with students outside the Thomas Cooper Library was about their reaction to Kanye West’s support of President Donald Trump.
“We have to get to a place where we can listen and respect each other,” said one student.
Earhardt is a graduate of Keenan and USC, and began her broadcast career as a reporter for WLTX-News 19 in 2000. After a stint as an anchor on San Antonio, TX, newscasts, she moved to New York City and began at Fox News Channel in 2007.
Earhardt recently released her third book, “The Light Within Me.”
Comments