SC’s ‘Rock Star’ interpreter for the deaf back on duty for Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.
Will Jason Hurdich, the rock star interpreter for the hearing-impaired during then-Gov. Nikki Haley’s news conferences about Hurricane Matthew, be on duty for Hurricane Irma?
Jason Hurdich, who gained fame in October 2016 as the interpreter for the deaf during Hurricane Matthew, is back helping South Carolina prepare for Hurricane Irma.
Hurdich became popular for his interpretations during Haley’s news conferences before, during and after Hurricane Matthew hit South Carolina. He was a hit on social media, with one person calling him the “greatest sign language guy ever.”
On Wednesday afternoon, he was with Gov. Henry McMaster as state officials held their first news conference for Hurricane Irma.
Hurdich now teaches at Clemson University, but is temporarily stepping away from those duties to once again help out the state.
“He’s going to be here for as long as we need him,” said Derrec Becker, spokesman for the state Emergency Management Division.
Clemson officials are covering Hurdich’s sign language classes during his absence, Becker said.
Are Columbia-area grocery stores, hotels busier because of Hurricane Irma?
Will the state order evacuations along the SC coast?
Comments