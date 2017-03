A much-anticipated filling station featuring a restaurant and a bowling alley has opened in Richland County.

Petro Travel Center, 2154 South Beltline Blvd., held its grand opening Wednesday as curious customers quickly packed into the new business.

The travel center, at the corner of South Beltline Boulevard and Bluff Road near Interstate 77, features a convenience store, a Quaker Steak & Lube, a Starbucks and the Beltline Lanes and Gaming Center.