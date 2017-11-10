Columbia restaurant that just opened has already closed

Rooftop Pizza Pub on Rosewood opened in November 2016 and has closed its doors less than a year later. The restaurant that served Detroit-style deep dish pizza and sub sandwiches was owned and operated by Gabriel Williams, formerly of Salsa Cabana on Beltline and Mojitos Cuban restaurant on Gervais Street.
The building, located at 4478 Rosewood Drive, was once the home of Moe Baddourah’s Moe’s Grapevine Italian restaurant. Williams had signed a five year lease with Baddourah.
Williams and Baddourah could not be reached for comment.
