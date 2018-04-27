Solar resistance: SC officials again back SCE&G in fight with solar industry

For the second time this month, state officials have sided with SCE&G against solar energy companies that are seeking to expand in South Carolina.
The state Public Service Commission agreed this week to cut the amount that South Carolina Electric & Gas pays for energy produced at new large-scale solar farms.
SCE&G says the rate cut will be good for its customers, who will pay less. The utility buys solar power from the solar farms and then resells it to customers. However, solar development companies hotly dispute that claim.
Solar boosters say the cut in what SCE&G pays will chill efforts to expand the solar industry in South Carolina. That is bad for customers because adding solar reduces a utility’s reliance on coal or natural gas, which are subject to price fluctuations that can drive up energy bills, solar industry officials say.
The PSC’s Wednesday ruling affects large-scale solar projects, or solar farms, that are being developed in South Carolina and do not already have contracts with SCE&G.
It follows an April 11 decision by the Legislature to kill a solar bill that SCE&G opposed. That bill, also opposed by Duke Energy, would have helped expand the rooftop solar industry, which focuses on small-scale solar projects for homeowners.
Hamilton Davis, director of regulatory affairs for the Southern Current solar company, said the commission's decision will make it difficult for solar companies to finance new projects in South Carolina. In turn, that will limit the amount of solar energy that SCE&G uses on its electrical grid, Davis said.
If less solar power is available to buy, SCE&G could turn to more natural gas-fueled plants for power, which will cost the utility's customers more, sun industry officials say.
“The consequence ... is less competition from independent solar power producers," Davis said.
The S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff, whose duties include looking out for ratepayers, joined the solar industry in questioning the PSC’s decision at a time when energy costs are on the minds of many South Carolinians. SCE&G, a subsidiary of Cayce-headquartered SCANA, walked away from a $9 billion nuclear expansion project last year that still is adding $27 a month to the bills of its residential customers, on average.
In its decision Wednesday, the commission said SCE&G's opponents “failed to present an alternative for us to consider.’’
But Regulatory Staff officials said SCE&G did not provide enough information for them to challenge the utility’s push to cut what it will pay for power produced by new solar farms. The utility kept some details of its calculations secret, making it impossible for Regulatory Staff and solar industry officials to check its work, they said.
The PSC voted 5-1 to allow the rate cut, with only Commissioner Lib Fleming voting against it.
"The lack of transparency was troubling to us,’’ said Dawn Hipp, an official with the Office of Regulatory Staff.
This week’s ruling cuts the amount SCE&G will pay new solar farms for energy to just under 3 cents per kilowatt hour. But a second pricing factor, which had increased that payment by another 2 cents in the past, was reduced to zero, according to the commission's ruling.
SCE&G's push to cut solar rates will help the utility and its customers, spokesman Eric Boomhower said in an email this week.
Boomhower emphasized SCE&G likes solar power, noting it already has 35 agreements to buy solar power from utility-scale solar operations. Those agreements total 875 megawatts of capacity, the utility says. It already is using enough solar energy to meet a goal set in a 2014 law that was intended to jump-start the solar industry, Boomhower said.
SCE&G also owns a sizable solar array on the roof of Boeing's North Charleston aircraft assembly plant, Boomhower said.
“There will be a reduction in the amount that SCE&G pays for electricity not already contracted for from (existing) solar facilities .... which, ultimately, benefits our customers because those costs are passed through to customers,’’ Boomhower said. “For this reason, the commission was clear that its decision will have positive impacts for ratepayers.”
