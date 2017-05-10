East Bay Deli opens West Columbia location

East Bay Deli opened its newest area location on Wednesday at 108 Sunset Ct. off Sunset Boulevard across from Lexington Medical Center in the building formerly home to Atlanta Bread Co.
The location is the second area eatery for the Charleston-based deli which opened its first restaurant in Columbia at 1426 Main St. in The Hub apartment complex on Nov. 14.
First opened in 2001, East Bay Deli has five locations in the Charleston area and two franchise locations in Florence and North Myrtle Beach. East Bay Deli is a New York style deli with a Southern twist and has been voted Charleston’s best deli 13 years in a row.
The West Columbia location will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
