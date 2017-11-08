The space formerly occupied by Main Street Cafe will soon become an Irish Pub in Lexington.
Shop Around

What’s going in the former Main Street Cafe in Lexington?

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

November 08, 2017 8:07 AM

Lexington will soon be getting an Irish Pub in the space formerly occupied by Main Street Cafe & Grill, according to a statement from Southern Visions Real Estate.

O’Hara’s Public House is expected to open in early 2018, filling the 3,300-square-foot space of prime real estate at 131 E. Main St. The pub will serve authentic Irish beers and food, including fish and chips, bangers and mash and lots of Irish beers on tap.

O’Hara’s will be joining a line of new restaurants that are opening on Lexington’s Main Street this year and next, including Alodia’s Cucina Italiana (which is slated for an early 2018 opening), and Bodhi Thai Dining, which opened in October.

