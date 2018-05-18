Here's when Cafe Strudel will open in Lexington

The wait is almost over, Lexington. Cafe Strudel will open at 8 a.m. Monday, May 21.
Initially, the restaurant will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with plans to add nights and weekends soon.
Trip and Marila Turbyfill announced last fall they would open their second location in Lexington in the former Kovachi's Restaurant at 309 S. Lake Drive in Lexington. The original Cafe Strudel opened 20 years ago on State Street in West Columbia. Famous for its “hangover hashbrowns,” the restaurant also serves hot and cold sandwiches and wraps as well as Southern specialties like shrimp and grits and more.
