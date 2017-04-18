Senate panel discusses bill allowing permitless carry of firearms

The effort to advanced legislation that would allow South Carolinians to carry firearms without a permit by the end of session has picked up steam in the Senate with fewer that three weeks remaining.
A Senate panel listened on Tuesday to proponents and opponents of a bill by Sen. Shane Martin, R-Spartanburg, that would enact the "SC Constitutional Carry Act of 2017." The proposed law is similar to one the House already passed earlier this month.
Like the House version, the Senate bill allows for those who are legally permitted to own, carry or purchase a firearm to do so without having to obtain a permit. "Open carry," which allows for a person to carry a firearm exposed on their person, would also be permitted.
The proposal also would prohibit drinking or committing a crime while carrying a firearm.
But Martin requested the panel suspend discussion on his bill, and instead proceed the House bill to increase the proposal’s chances of becoming law by the end of session the first week of May.
The panel, however, took no action after listening to testimony for about an hour. The chairman of the panel, Darlington Democrat Sen. Gerald Malloy, said the subcommittee will resume testimony during a future hearing. The future date was not immediately set.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
