House passes ‘Constitutional carry’ bill allowing permitless carry of firearms

A bill permitting the carrying of concealed firearms without a permit passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
The bill, referred to as “Constitutional carry,” allows for those who can legally buy a firearm to carry a weapon concealed without having to obtain a permit from the government.
The proposed law also allows for open carry, which grants weapons holders the ability to carry their firearms on their person for everyone to see.
There were several attempts to change the bill that failed, while it was debated on the floor. Some of the amendments called for the completion of background check before a firearm can be sold; and requiring would-be firearm carriers to complete a State Law Enforcement Division gun safety education course.
The proposed law does not prevent businesses or homeowners from banning firearms from their property. And those with firearms would still be barred from carrying them into already prohibited locations such as schools and government buildings.
It also still would be illegal to carry a firearm while committing a crime.
The passing of the bill frustrated dozens of legislators who argued the bill was fast-tracked through the committee process. Last Wednesday, Republicans of the chamber voted in favor of a procedural move that limited debate on the bill on the floor, angering legislators even further.
