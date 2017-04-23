Thousands of acres of SC forests fall to make way for mega-farms

0:44 Coming next: How megafarms exploit SC aquifer because of lax regulations Pause

0:38 Coming next: SC Mega farms clear trees from thousands of acres of trees form Edisto River Basin

2:21 Benedict's Dr. David H. Swinton Retirement Celebration

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer

0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world

1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks

0:49 Thornwell enters NBA Draft process with chip on his shoulder

5:58 Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 3