DNR identifies boat operators in fatal Lake Murray crash

Authorities have identified the operators of the two boats involved in Friday’s fatal crash on Lake Murray.
Bruce Dyer was driving the 32-foot Intrepid power boat that ran over the top of a 16-foot bass boat, according to Capt. Robert McCullough of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. An age and address for Dyer were not immediately available.
Mark Daniel “Danny” Phillips, 37, of Columbia, was operating the smaller boat, McCullough said. Phillips died of blunt force trauma from the collision, which happened just after 11 p.m. Friday north of Dreher Island recreation area, officials have said.
The body of a passenger on the bass boat, 28-year-old Christopher Shawn Lanier, of Blythewood, was pulled from the water by divers hours later, officials said. An autopsy on Lanier was expected Monday.
McCullough has said the power boat ran over the top of the bass boat; however, he would not release additional details about the crash Monday, citing the ongoing investigation.
Investigators are still trying to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
“I will not say that alcohol is not a factor, I will not say that it won’t be a factor,” McCullough said. “I can’t rule it out right now.”
