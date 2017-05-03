An S.C. police officer headed for jail is a rarity

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video Pause 1:09 Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview 1:19 The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll 3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them 0:31 Will Muschamp's second house and new neighborhood 1:40 A look at Will Muschamp's South Carolina home 0:38 Coming next: SC Mega farms clear trees from thousands of acres of trees form Edisto River Basin 1:08 Changes at NewSpring Church 3:15 Unarmed man shot by S.C. State Trooper during seat belt violation stop in 2014 0:38 Muschamp on accusations: 'Deebo wasn't there' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Joey Bass talks about being involved in a shooting while on duty for the Richland County Sheriff's Department in 2013.