Totally unexpected: Riverbanks Zoo elephant dies

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video Pause 1:09 Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview 0:50 Lexington County Sheriff's Department deals with an unusual suspect. 1:32 Hunting bear in South Carolina 0:31 Will Muschamp's second house and new neighborhood 1:40 A look at Will Muschamp's South Carolina home 1:41 Elephants Pumpkin Smash at Riverbanks Zoo 3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them 2:11 Muschamp: Deebo Samuel not part of alleged bar assault 3:26 From 2014: Mike Davis announces he will turn pro Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Animals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden enjoy the annual "Pumpkin Smash" on Nov. 5, 2016, where the baboons, elephants, otters, bears and more enjoy smashing and eating the popular fall fruit. (Video by Rob Thompson)