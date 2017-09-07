That tree is close to my house. Who can remove it before Irma strikes?

As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.
Is it too late to trim by trees?
Most likely. Private tree removal companies already are swamped with calls three days in advance of Irma’s arrival in South Carolina. SCE&G has put out a call to utilities in the southeast for more tree-trimming crews.
At Columbia’s Sox & Freeman, for example, “We’ve had double the call volume,” said Blake Roddy, the company’s president. “People are very nervous.”
One elderly customer called Sox & Freeman Thursday worried about trees in his yard. “His trees are not 20 feet tall (and pose no threat), but he’s scared to death,” Roddy said.
Other tree companies are experiencing the same calls for service, Roddy said.
Officials are bracing for more wind than rain as Irma passes through.
“We’re asking customers to prepare for the possibility of extended electric outages,” said South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. spokeswoman Ginny Jones. The utility is continuing its normal tree trimming plan using largely private contractors but also some of its in-house personnel, Jones said.
Earlier on Thursday, SCE&G asked its peers in the southeast to help provide additional tree-trimming crews as well as power line repair crews, she said.
Expect Irma evacuation to begin Saturday morning, SC governor says.
Private SC dam owners should start now to lower water levels.
How powerful will Hurricane Irma be when it nears SC?
Comments